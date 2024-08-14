Mantle (MNT) Trading 7.1% Higher Over Last Week

Mantle (MNT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. In the last week, Mantle has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. Mantle has a total market cap of $1.14 billion and $130.66 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mantle token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mantle Profile

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. Mantle’s official website is www.mantle.xyz. The official message board for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz/blog. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle.

Mantle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,266,841,707.8368406 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.61549743 USD and is up 0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $129,585,117.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

