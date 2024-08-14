MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the newsletter publisher on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

MarketWise has a payout ratio of 8.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

MarketWise Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MKTW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.74. 152,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,331. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.54. MarketWise has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $3.62. The stock has a market cap of $243.85 million, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.48.

Insider Transactions at MarketWise

MarketWise ( NASDAQ:MKTW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The newsletter publisher reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. MarketWise had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $108.99 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 103,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $163,220.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,893,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,584.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 28.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MarketWise Company Profile

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

