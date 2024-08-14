Matson (NYSE:MATX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matson (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MATX. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Matson from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Matson from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Matson Stock Performance

Matson Increases Dividend

Shares of MATX stock opened at $129.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.76. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.09. Matson has a 12 month low of $82.68 and a 12 month high of $136.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is 16.04%.

Insider Transactions at Matson

In other news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 1,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total transaction of $206,277.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,674.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Matson news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 1,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total value of $206,277.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,674.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.13, for a total transaction of $96,072.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,208.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,699 shares of company stock worth $11,946,758. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Matson

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MATX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Matson by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,984,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $447,810,000 after purchasing an additional 215,452 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Matson by 450.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 239,439 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,243,000 after acquiring an additional 195,939 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Matson by 3,509.3% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 188,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,233,000 after acquiring an additional 183,676 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Matson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,295,000. Finally, Forest Avenue Capital Management LP boosted its position in Matson by 50.2% during the second quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP now owns 232,455 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,445,000 after acquiring an additional 77,731 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

