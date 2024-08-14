Maxim Group Reaffirms Hold Rating for Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE)

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

DARE has been the topic of several other research reports. Brookline Capital Management raised Daré Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Daré Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DARE traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.64. 102,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,521. Daré Bioscience has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $30.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.66.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Daré Bioscience will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daré Bioscience

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Daré Bioscience stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 778,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 9.25% of Daré Bioscience worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Daré Bioscience

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and markets products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company offers XACIATO for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.

