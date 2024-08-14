Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,061 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 44,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.90.

NYSE MDT traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $81.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,447,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,235,151. The firm has a market cap of $104.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.98 and its 200 day moving average is $82.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $89.18.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

