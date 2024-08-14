MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.45 EPS

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.45), Zacks reports. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 122.82% and a negative net margin of 651.19%. The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 million.

MeiraGTx Price Performance

MGTX stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $4.07. 87,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,180. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average of $5.29. The stock has a market cap of $261.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. MeiraGTx has a 1-year low of $3.49 and a 1-year high of $7.60.

Get MeiraGTx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on MeiraGTx from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited retinal diseases and large degenerative ocular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and xerostomia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.