Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) PT Raised to $35.00

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 13.88% from the company’s current price.

MRCY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ:MRCY traded up $6.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.64. 3,572,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,009. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Mercury Systems has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $42.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 0.68.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,294,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,974,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,208,000 after buying an additional 325,549 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 14.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,554,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,848,000 after buying an additional 199,600 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the second quarter valued at about $3,684,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 102.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 257,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after buying an additional 130,396 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

