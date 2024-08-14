Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.45 and last traded at $33.56. Approximately 168,632 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 587,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.60.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MRCY shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.09.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRCY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 1,126.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 511.5% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 10,995.5% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

