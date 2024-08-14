Meta Games Coin One Day Volume Reaches $26,746.91 (MGC)

Meta Games Coin (MGC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Meta Games Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000346 BTC on exchanges. Meta Games Coin has a total market cap of $225.78 million and $26,746.91 worth of Meta Games Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Meta Games Coin has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Meta Games Coin Profile

Meta Games Coin’s genesis date was February 19th, 2024. Meta Games Coin’s total supply is 90,999,999,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,999,700 tokens. The Reddit community for Meta Games Coin is https://reddit.com/r/metagamescoin. Meta Games Coin’s official website is metagamescoin.io. Meta Games Coin’s official message board is link.medium.com/2yefpk4hpub. Meta Games Coin’s official Twitter account is @metagamesc.

Meta Games Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meta Games Coin (MGC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Meta Games Coin has a current supply of 90,999,999,700 with 1,099,999,700 in circulation. The last known price of Meta Games Coin is 0.20695463 USD and is up 1.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $29,449.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metagamescoin.io/.”

