Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Position Trimmed by AA Financial Advisors LLC

AA Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,759 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,180,393 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $90,891,055,000 after acquiring an additional 831,047 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,299,316 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,597,382,000 after purchasing an additional 244,803 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,738,470 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,296,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,719 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 34,597,001 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,799,612,000 after buying an additional 4,379,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,285,855,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $530.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,848,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,343,741. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $498.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $485.68. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.38 and a 1-year high of $542.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.09, for a total transaction of $8,569,629.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,618,380.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.09, for a total transaction of $8,569,629.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,654 shares in the company, valued at $50,618,380.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.70, for a total value of $194,752.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,268,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 315,770 shares of company stock worth $157,719,910 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

META has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $572.51.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

