MetFi (METFI) Price Tops $0.57 on Exchanges

MetFi (METFI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 14th. One MetFi token can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00000975 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MetFi has a total market cap of $64.95 million and $427,240.05 worth of MetFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MetFi has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About MetFi

MetFi launched on May 20th, 2022. MetFi’s total supply is 497,614,460 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,269,219 tokens. MetFi’s official Twitter account is @metfi_dao. MetFi’s official website is app.metfi.io. MetFi’s official message board is medium.com/@metfi_dao.

Buying and Selling MetFi

