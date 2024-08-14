Meyer Handelman Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Meyer Handelman Co. reduced its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 46.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,330 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in S&P Global by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. now owns 712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 14.9% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 920.5% during the second quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $245,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,816.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $245,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,816.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock opened at $497.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $463.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $440.68. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $340.49 and a 1 year high of $502.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.03.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $530.75.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

