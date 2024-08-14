Meyer Handelman Co. Decreases Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Meyer Handelman Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $5,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $646,341,000. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $178,361,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 36.5% in the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,478,757 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $524,929,000 after acquiring an additional 395,096 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 1,477.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 358,206 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,149,000 after acquiring an additional 335,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $115,135,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total transaction of $257,445.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,488.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total transaction of $9,773,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,079,557.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total value of $257,445.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,488.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,949 shares of company stock worth $12,002,807 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.40.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $412.00. 781,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,131. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.64 and a 52-week high of $417.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $390.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.36. The company has a market capitalization of $68.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 378.15% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

