Meyer Handelman Co. Decreases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Meyer Handelman Co. reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,240,652,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $415,167,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $512,943,000 after buying an additional 2,897,282 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,721,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2,624.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,150,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $196,516,000 after buying an additional 2,071,378 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $18.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.90. 156,973,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,591,830. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $107.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.84. The company has a market cap of $108.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Starbucks from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $579,375 in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

