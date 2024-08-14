Meyer Handelman Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.0% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $55,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,232,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 19,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.2 %

GOOG traded up $1.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,685,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,505,332. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.46 and a twelve month high of $193.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $266,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,888.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,108 shares of company stock valued at $25,464,954 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.86.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

