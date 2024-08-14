Meyer Handelman Co. Has $11.14 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Meyer Handelman Co. lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $11,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,400,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425,964 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $960,397,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Boeing by 563.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,439,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $896,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,043 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Boeing by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,560,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 861.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,804,853 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $467,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Baird R W raised Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Argus downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.18.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA traded up $4.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.76. 6,424,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,112,074. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.54 and a beta of 1.56. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $159.70 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.