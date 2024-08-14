Meyer Handelman Co. Increases Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,829 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,255 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $19,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,193,438,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in TJX Companies by 35.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,317,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,249,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255,849 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,476,558 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,886,073,000 after buying an additional 1,269,792 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 22,145.7% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,112,287 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $104,344,000 after buying an additional 1,107,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,164,369 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $296,849,000 after buying an additional 1,086,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,941. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,981,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,372,783. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.44 and a fifty-two week high of $115.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $125.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.51.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on TJX shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price target on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.67.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

