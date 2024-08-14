Meyer Handelman Co. Lowers Holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Meyer Handelman Co. reduced its stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Veralto by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Veralto by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in Veralto by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Veralto by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Veralto by 42.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VLTO opened at $108.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05. Veralto Co. has a one year low of $65.51 and a one year high of $108.47.

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Veralto had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 58.82%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%.

VLTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Veralto from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veralto currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.46.

In other news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $80,360.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,249.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,055 shares of company stock valued at $428,345. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

