Meyer Handelman Co. Purchases 1,035 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTVA. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,437,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,648,000 after acquiring an additional 678,722 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,236,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,428 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,815,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,133,000 after purchasing an additional 310,012 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Corteva by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,145,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,409,000 after buying an additional 617,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P increased its position in Corteva by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,011,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,841,000 after buying an additional 4,194,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CTVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Corteva from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTVA traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.73. 2,181,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,390,710. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $58.76.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.08%.

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.