Meyer Handelman Co. Reduces Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Meyer Handelman Co. reduced its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YUMC. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Yum China by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 5.2% in the second quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 200,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Yum China by 172.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Yum China by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Yum China by 47.9% during the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum China Trading Up 1.4 %

YUMC traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.77. The company had a trading volume of 75,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,104. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $58.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.47.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum China news, insider Jeff Kuai bought 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $127,608.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,608. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Macquarie upgraded shares of Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $37.40 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

