Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 105 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.5% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $41,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,002,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,407,000 after buying an additional 43,296 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 3,345.6% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 179,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,391,000 after buying an additional 174,171 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 93,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,812,000 after buying an additional 16,494 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,894,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,516,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $236.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $184.86.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BNP Paribas started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.53.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

