Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 1,400 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Meyer Handelman Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,549 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $9,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on HAL shares. StockNews.com lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Halliburton to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.35.

Halliburton Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of HAL stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,066,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,523,715. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.84. Halliburton has a one year low of $30.31 and a one year high of $43.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,066,119. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

