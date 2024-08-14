Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 1,680 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Meyer Handelman Co. reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 563,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 3.3% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $92,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 64.7% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $1,534,470.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,451.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total transaction of $12,342,475.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,158 shares in the company, valued at $45,002,649.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $1,534,470.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,451.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,462 shares of company stock valued at $21,238,114 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,769,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,670,811. The firm has a market cap of $394.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $141.45 and a twelve month high of $171.72.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $182.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.95.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

