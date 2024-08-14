Meyer Handelman Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 164,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 23,322 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $12,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 53.5% during the second quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,256 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 12,649 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth $433,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.90.

Medtronic Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $1.08 on Tuesday, hitting $82.27. 3,704,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,246,565. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $105.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.39. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $89.18.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

