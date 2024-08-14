M&G Plc Acquires 100 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

M&G Plc lifted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. M&G Plc’s holdings in Prologis were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Prologis by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust lifted its holdings in Prologis by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 3,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its position in shares of Prologis by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 8,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.31.

Prologis Trading Up 2.2 %

Prologis stock opened at $122.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.04 and its 200 day moving average is $119.36. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The company’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.