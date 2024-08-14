M&G Plc Acquires 15,769 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

M&G Plc raised its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,769 shares during the quarter. M&G Plc’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $10,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTB. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after buying an additional 11,219 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,759,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,429 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 6,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total transaction of $989,096.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,944 shares in the company, valued at $7,780,352.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,858 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,160. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MTB opened at $160.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $176.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.77.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. M&T Bank had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.92.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

