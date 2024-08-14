M&G Plc Acquires 3,279 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

M&G Plc increased its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. M&G Plc’s holdings in Equifax were worth $16,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFX. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at about $485,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth $1,855,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equifax news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 5,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $1,235,626.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,884 shares in the company, valued at $4,029,028.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 5,178 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $1,235,626.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,029,028.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total value of $836,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,263,083.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,238 shares of company stock worth $3,492,928. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EFX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Equifax from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Equifax from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Equifax from $273.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.13.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of EFX opened at $292.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $254.96 and a 200 day moving average of $250.83. The company has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.16, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.95 and a 12 month high of $293.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Articles

