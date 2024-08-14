M&G Plc Acquires Shares of 442,523 International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 442,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,850,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth $1,015,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $1,176,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 794,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,769,000 after purchasing an additional 75,137 shares during the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IGT. StockNews.com cut shares of International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on International Game Technology from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on International Game Technology from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

NYSE:IGT opened at $21.49 on Wednesday. International Game Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $18.90 and a 12 month high of $33.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. International Game Technology had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. International Game Technology’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

