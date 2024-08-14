M&G Plc Buys Shares of 6,710 C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

M&G Plc purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHRW. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $3,107,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% during the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.7% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 80.6% in the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Baird R W upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.06.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $98.26 on Wednesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $105.41. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 27.84%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 98.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total value of $1,071,751.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,979,372.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

See Also

