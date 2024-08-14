M&G Plc Grows Stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

M&G Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,211 shares during the quarter. M&G Plc’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $14,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $77.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $68.92 and a 52-week high of $91.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.77. The stock has a market cap of $72.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.31. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.1373 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.56.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

