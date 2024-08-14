M&G Plc Has $11.95 Million Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

M&G Plc lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 804 shares during the quarter. M&G Plc’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $11,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 116,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 253,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,166,000 after acquiring an additional 54,361 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,614,000 after acquiring an additional 12,678 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 74,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,042,000 after acquiring an additional 28,046 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 520.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 417,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,765,000 after acquiring an additional 350,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $318.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.21.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 0.4 %

WTW stock opened at $274.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $265.69 and its 200 day moving average is $264.64. The stock has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.73. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $195.29 and a 1-year high of $286.13.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 35.31%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.