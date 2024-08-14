M&G Plc Invests $9.97 Million in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,661,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,966,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 98,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 89,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 35,681 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,279,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Stock Up 4.1 %

NYSE:CDE opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.67. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 12.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $222.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Coeur Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Coeur Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $5.75 to $6.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up from $7.25) on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.44.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

Further Reading

