M&G Plc Makes New $160,000 Investment in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Vert Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 64,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 107,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RLJ shares. Compass Point cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.69.

RLJ Lodging Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:RLJ opened at $9.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $12.39.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $369.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.67 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

RLJ Lodging Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. This is a positive change from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.86%.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

(Free Report)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.