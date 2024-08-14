M&G Plc Raises Stock Position in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST)

M&G Plc raised its position in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,577 shares during the period. M&G Plc owned approximately 0.43% of RxSight worth $9,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RXST. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in RxSight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,929,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RxSight during the 4th quarter valued at about $642,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RxSight by 298.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 26,164 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in RxSight during the first quarter worth about $3,429,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in RxSight by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,349,000 after acquiring an additional 133,642 shares in the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RxSight alerts:

Insider Activity at RxSight

In other news, insider Ilya Goldshleger sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $353,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other RxSight news, insider Ilya Goldshleger sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $353,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $586,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,906.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,625 shares of company stock worth $1,845,600. Insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on RxSight from $75.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of RxSight from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on RxSight from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on RxSight from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of RxSight from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RxSight

RxSight Stock Performance

Shares of RxSight stock opened at $50.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.54. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.18 and a beta of 1.19. RxSight, Inc. has a one year low of $20.66 and a one year high of $66.54.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. RxSight had a negative net margin of 31.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $34.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RxSight Profile

(Free Report)

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.