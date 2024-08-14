Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Holdings Lifted by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 57.4% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $744,319.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,558,125.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $318,736.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,034.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $744,319.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,558,125.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,993 shares of company stock worth $1,343,057. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,874,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,014,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.54. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.75 and a 12-month high of $100.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.73 and its 200-day moving average is $88.79.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.454 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCHP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.42.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

