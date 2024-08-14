Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Trading 2.4% Higher

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) was up 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $101.95 and last traded at $99.77. Approximately 9,925,706 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 21,333,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on MU shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Micron Technology from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.92.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MU

Micron Technology Trading Up 3.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $111.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.26 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.40 and its 200 day moving average is $113.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.57) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.39%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.66, for a total value of $893,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,793,795.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,335,731.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,174 shares of company stock worth $9,528,693 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 0.3% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,749 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 57.2% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.