Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Trading 3.1% Higher

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $96.02 and last traded at $95.95. Approximately 6,080,030 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 21,313,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on MU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.92.

Micron Technology Trading Up 3.0 %

The company has a market cap of $111.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.57) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,335,731.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total transaction of $924,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $95,015,134.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,174 shares of company stock worth $9,528,693 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

