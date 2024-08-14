MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Shares Gap Down to $40.79

Shares of MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.79, but opened at $39.75. MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $39.91, with a volume of 112,375 shares traded.
MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Down 4.1 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.58. The company has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 2.79.
MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN (GDXU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXU was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
