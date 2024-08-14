Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $189.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $144.00. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MAA. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.09.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MAA

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:MAA opened at $153.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.47. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $115.56 and a 52-week high of $154.65. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 323.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 40,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 30,855 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,413,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.9% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 197,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,984,000 after purchasing an additional 17,765 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 163.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 13,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after buying an additional 16,144 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.