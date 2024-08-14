MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC) Director Emanuel R. Pearlman Purchases 1,000 Shares

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) Director Emanuel R. Pearlman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $12,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MidCap Financial Investment Trading Up 1.5 %

MidCap Financial Investment stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.33. 511,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day moving average is $14.85. MidCap Financial Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.36.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $69.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.02 million. MidCap Financial Investment had a net margin of 41.19% and a return on equity of 11.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MidCap Financial Investment Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

MidCap Financial Investment Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This is an increase from MidCap Financial Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.86%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on MidCap Financial Investment from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of MidCap Financial Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of MidCap Financial Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MidCap Financial Investment

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFIC. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 1,268.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 286,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 265,146 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 181,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 13,562 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $1,470,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in MidCap Financial Investment by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,196,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,365,000 after buying an additional 114,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

About MidCap Financial Investment

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

See Also

