MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Gap Down to $15.67

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.67, but opened at $15.20. MINISO Group shares last traded at $15.18, with a volume of 67,251 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on MINISO Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

MINISO Group Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $515.70 million for the quarter. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MINISO Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of MINISO Group by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 89,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 43,782 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in MINISO Group by 884.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 217,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after buying an additional 195,451 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in MINISO Group in the first quarter worth approximately $10,431,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 176.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 79,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 50,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monolith Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,060,000. Institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

