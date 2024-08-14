Mitchell R. Butier Sells 3,000 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Stock

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.82, for a total value of $620,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,896,857.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of AVY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $208.95. The company had a trading volume of 282,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,696. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $165.21 and a 12-month high of $233.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 33.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.39%.

AVY has been the topic of several research reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $262.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.60 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Avery Dennison from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

