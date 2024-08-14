Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 74.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,231,413,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,765,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,153,609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696,897 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,291,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,977,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426,928 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 152.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,114,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,406,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,229 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.61.

Mondelez International Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $70.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $77.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

