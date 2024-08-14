Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.85.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of MNST opened at $46.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.69. The company has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $43.32 and a fifty-two week high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $13,055,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 532,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,820,413.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,221 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,374 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monster Beverage

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNST. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

