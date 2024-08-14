Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Short Interest Up 17,400.0% in July

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 17,400.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS MAUTF opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. Montage Gold has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.93.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

