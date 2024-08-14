Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Short Interest Up 17,400.0% in July

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 17,400.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Montage Gold Price Performance
OTCMKTS MAUTF opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. Montage Gold has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.93.
Montage Gold Company Profile
