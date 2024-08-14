Montana Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ) Shares Up 9.4%

Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Get Free Report) shot up 9.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. 2,290 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 85,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

Montana Technologies Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.28.

Montana Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Montana Technologies

About Montana Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Montana Technologies stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montana Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:AIRJ Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.

