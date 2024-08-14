Montana Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ) Shares Up 9.4%

Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Get Free Report) shot up 9.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. 2,290 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 85,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.28.
Montana Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter.
Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.
