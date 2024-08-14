Moonbeam Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $138.61 million and approximately $4.03 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00035644 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007079 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00012123 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00008126 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004497 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,132,157,855 coins and its circulating supply is 893,258,294 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

