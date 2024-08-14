Morgan Stanley Increases Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Price Target to $190.00

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 15.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ABG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Asbury Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of ABG traded down $6.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.82. The stock had a trading volume of 18,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,658. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $237.19 and its 200 day moving average is $226.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $178.40 and a 1 year high of $277.13.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.31 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group will post 29.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABG. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 24,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

