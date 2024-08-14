Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 202.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,154 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MS. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $368,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,224 shares in the company, valued at $4,549,326. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $368,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,224 shares in the company, valued at $4,549,326. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total transaction of $106,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,225,710.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 252,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,546,370. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS traded up $3.51 on Wednesday, reaching $100.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,042,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,526,529. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $69.42 and a 52 week high of $109.11. The firm has a market cap of $162.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.32 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.925 dividend. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.40%.

MS has been the topic of several research reports. Cfra increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.45.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

