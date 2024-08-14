Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 5,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 8,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 585,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,593,000 after purchasing an additional 102,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $797,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,119 shares in the company, valued at $9,266,848.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $797,775.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,266,848.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $21,012,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,759,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,546,370 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.45.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE MS traded up $2.73 on Wednesday, reaching $99.44. The stock had a trading volume of 10,161,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,578,577. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $69.42 and a 12-month high of $109.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.32 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 67.40%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

